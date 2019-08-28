|
|
Julius Milton Filipi
Pineville - Funeral services celebrating the life of Julius Milton Filipi will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Father Albi Mulloth officiating. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery, Kolin.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Alfred Luneau, Dustin Firmin, David Filipi, Danny Hines, Zachary Belgard, and Jay McPherson.
Mr. Filipi, 87, of Pineville, passed from this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Filipi was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a carpenter by trade and he built the train station at the Alexandria Zoo in addition to many other things. He loved to do woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Erminie Dupree Filipi; parents, Louis and Anna Welchek Filipi, and brothers, Marvin Filipi and Roy Filipi.
Those left to cherish his memory include son, David Filipi; grandchildren, Sara F. Luneau and husband, Alfred, and Karli F. Firmin and husband, Dustin; great grandchildren, Zachary, A.J., Cash, Maci, Sophia, and Beau, and other family and friends.
To extend online condolences to the Filipi family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 28, 2019