Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
318-253-5979
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
June Bordelon Obituary
June Bordelon

Marksville - Funeral services for Mrs. June Ann Bordelon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph #2 Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 79, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Evy Plauche Scallan; husband, Nolan Bordelon and one brother, Ted Scallan.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Brent Bordelon and wife Johanna of Pineville, Kyle Bordelon and wife Trisha of Lafayette; one sister, Kathlyn Scallan of Ball; two grandchildren, Meagan Bordelon of Lafayette and Justin Bordelon and wife Madilyn of Augusta, GA.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. June's request was that donations be made to St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 4052 Hwy 452, Marksville, LA 71351 in her memory.
Published in The Town Talk on July 7, 2019
