June Chandler
Alexandria - June was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 13, 1937 to Dr. Richard W. and Isabel S. Young. She attended Baton Rouge High and graduated from LSU, where she met her husband Frank of 57 years. They raised two daughters, Chris and Jennifer and one son, Frank III.
The most important thing to her was family. This was reflected in how she spent her time and lived her life. She enjoyed tending the flowers in her yard, going to LSU football games and visiting with friends. June lived her life with grace, poise, humor and love, lots of love.
June was a long-time member of the Alexandria Junior League, as well as having served on the flower committee at Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and was active in the Alexandria Garden Club.
Those left to cherish her lasting memory are her husband Frank Chandler, Jr. of Alexandria; daughters, Chris Chandler (Daryl Tom) of Danville, CA.; Jennifer Moulder (Andrew), Frank Chandler, III (Teresa), and her grandchildren Isabel, Catherine, and Frank IV all of Alexandria.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Alexandria and will continue Saturday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.
The family has designated Emmanuel Baptist Church in Alexandria, LA. for memorial contributions.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 27, 2019