Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sanctuary of Emmanuel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanctuary of Emmanuel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for June Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Chandler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Chandler Obituary
June Chandler

Alexandria - June was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 13, 1937 to Dr. Richard W. and Isabel S. Young. She attended Baton Rouge High and graduated from LSU, where she met her husband Frank of 57 years. They raised two daughters, Chris and Jennifer and one son, Frank III.

The most important thing to her was family. This was reflected in how she spent her time and lived her life. She enjoyed tending the flowers in her yard, going to LSU football games and visiting with friends. June lived her life with grace, poise, humor and love, lots of love.

June was a long-time member of the Alexandria Junior League, as well as having served on the flower committee at Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and was active in the Alexandria Garden Club.

Those left to cherish her lasting memory are her husband Frank Chandler, Jr. of Alexandria; daughters, Chris Chandler (Daryl Tom) of Danville, CA.; Jennifer Moulder (Andrew), Frank Chandler, III (Teresa), and her grandchildren Isabel, Catherine, and Frank IV all of Alexandria.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Alexandria and will continue Saturday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

The family has designated Emmanuel Baptist Church in Alexandria, LA. for memorial contributions.

To extend condolences to the Chandler family please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now