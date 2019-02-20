Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Baptist Church
Justin Keith Hastings Obituary
Justin Keith Hastings

Boyce - Services for Justin Keith Hastings will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Heritage Baptist Church with Rev. Vance Curtis officiating. Interment will follow in Burrough Cemetery, Gardner under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 4 PM until 8 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 9 AM until time of service at Heritage Baptist Church.

Justin Keith Hastings, 43, of Boyce, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Justin is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alvin T. Litton and Inez D. Litton and his paternal grandparents, J.T. Hastings and Eloise Hastings.

Justin was a member of Heritage Baptist Church and loved spending time with his family. He was a "jack of all trades" and loved spending time outdoors landscaping. Justin was an avid outdoorsman and gun collector. He was an animal lover who spent his spare time hunting, fishing and camping.

Justin is survived by his wife of 24 years, Heather Brasher Hastings of Boyce; four children, Kaylan Verrier and her husband Nick, of Anchorage, AK, Hadley Hastings of Boyce, Juluin Hastings of Boyce, and Joel Hastings of Boyce; his parents, Jeff and Dottie Hastings of Alexandria; his two brothers, James Allen Hastings and his fiancé, Brittany of Alexandria, Jeffrey T. Hastings III of Goldonna, LA; his sister, Angela Landry (Ronald) of Boyce; his in-laws, Jimmy and Tanya Brasher of Boyce; several friends who were as close as brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Joel Hastings, James Allen Hastings, Jr Hastings, Chayce Hastings, Matt Litton, Chad Smith and Brandon Bakies. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Bufkin, Jimmy Brasher, Juluin Hastings and Nick Ellis.

In lieu of flowers, the Hastings Family would prefers memorials to Heritage Baptist Church, 2220 Airbase Road, Alexandria, LA 71303.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Hastings Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 20, 2019
