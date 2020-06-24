Karen Watson Soileau,
Zachary - Karen Watson Soileau, 45, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She was employed by Money Management International, where she worked for over 24 years. There will be a visitation at the Zachary First Baptist Church in Zachary, LA on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 9am until funeral services at 11am. She is survived by two daughters, Chelsea Michelle Soileau of Baton Rouge; Ashley Soileau Jewell and husband Colin of Maringouin, LA; parents, Mike Watson and Becky Watson; sister, Michelle Birke and husband Adam Birke of Baton Rouge; nieces and nephews: Blake Arlen Soileau, Loren Soileau, Justin Soileau, Michael Soileau, Scotti Partin, Hunter Soileau, Garrett Soileau, Austin Soileau, Robby Birke, Ryan Margaret Birke, and Alex Henry; great-nieces and nephews: Annalin Soileau, Olivia Soileau, Brinne Rowe Soileau, Mariah Soileau, Hope Soileau, and Cayden Summers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Christopher John Soileau; her maternal grandparents Charles and Ouida Bourke; and paternal grandparents Robert and Jean Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Soileau, Phil Soileau, Adam Birke, Colin Jewell, Arlen Soileau, Robby Birke, Justin Soileau, Michael Soileau, and Kurtis O'Brien. She was a graduate of Parkview Baptist High School. Karen was the family baker, a huge LSU fan, and an avid reader. Her favorite activity was watching Chris and their girls hunt. Her largest passion in life was being a wife to Chris and mom to Chelsea and Ashley. They were her world. And everything she did, every breath she took, she took for her family. The family humbly asks that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) in lieu of flowers. Please respect social distancing at funeral services and if you attend, a mask is required.
Zachary - Karen Watson Soileau, 45, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She was employed by Money Management International, where she worked for over 24 years. There will be a visitation at the Zachary First Baptist Church in Zachary, LA on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 9am until funeral services at 11am. She is survived by two daughters, Chelsea Michelle Soileau of Baton Rouge; Ashley Soileau Jewell and husband Colin of Maringouin, LA; parents, Mike Watson and Becky Watson; sister, Michelle Birke and husband Adam Birke of Baton Rouge; nieces and nephews: Blake Arlen Soileau, Loren Soileau, Justin Soileau, Michael Soileau, Scotti Partin, Hunter Soileau, Garrett Soileau, Austin Soileau, Robby Birke, Ryan Margaret Birke, and Alex Henry; great-nieces and nephews: Annalin Soileau, Olivia Soileau, Brinne Rowe Soileau, Mariah Soileau, Hope Soileau, and Cayden Summers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Christopher John Soileau; her maternal grandparents Charles and Ouida Bourke; and paternal grandparents Robert and Jean Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Soileau, Phil Soileau, Adam Birke, Colin Jewell, Arlen Soileau, Robby Birke, Justin Soileau, Michael Soileau, and Kurtis O'Brien. She was a graduate of Parkview Baptist High School. Karen was the family baker, a huge LSU fan, and an avid reader. Her favorite activity was watching Chris and their girls hunt. Her largest passion in life was being a wife to Chris and mom to Chelsea and Ashley. They were her world. And everything she did, every breath she took, she took for her family. The family humbly asks that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) in lieu of flowers. Please respect social distancing at funeral services and if you attend, a mask is required.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.