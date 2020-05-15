|
Kathleen Brister Martin
Kathleen Brister Martin, 80, beloved mother of three cherished children, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior early Friday morning, May 8, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was a quiet, warm and gentle soul with a giving nature and a strong love for the Lord.
Kathleen was born on September 12, 1939, along with her treasured twin sister, Marleen, in Alexandria, LA. She grew up in Pineville, LA, and graduated from Pineville High School in 1957. Kathleen made a profession of faith at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist Church of Pineville.
She graduated from the Southern Baptist Hospital School of Medical Technology in New Orleans, LA, and then was employed by the hospital. Kathleen also attended Louisiana College and Northwestern State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Louisiana Tech in 1987.
A woman full of grace and beauty, one of her greatest joys in life was being a stay at home mom to her children while they were young. She was a loving and devoted mother, exhibiting God's love through her life and character.
Over the years Kathleen was a tireless worker in the churches where she held membership, carrying out acts of service with her special touch. Her strong faith deepened through the years and provided an unwavering foundation of peace as she looked forward to her heavenly home.
Kathleen moved to Mississippi in 1987 and served as a bridal consultant at Dillard's department store before joining the staff at Mississippi College in Clinton, where she was employed for 17 years. She was blessed with creative gifts and a love of crafts. A talented and industrious individual, she started her own business, Designs from the Heart, and exhibited at numerous craft shows and in several stores over the years.
A soft-spoken yet strong woman, Kathleen had a quick wit and an endearing smile that was often followed by contagious laughter. She was deeply loved by many and will be remembered for her kind, compassionate spirit and deep faith for her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, T.C. Brister and Mary Louise Blum Brister of Pineville, LA and a brother-in-law, Norman H. Gough of Clinton, MS. She is survived by three children: William (Billy) David Martin, (wife, Lynn) of Farmerville, LA; Catherine (Cathy) Dianne Dissinger, (husband, John) of Plano, TX; and Michael Stephen Martin (wife, Kimberly) of Owasso, OK; four grandchildren, David Lee Martin (wife, Claire) of Memphis, TN; Jonathan Ryan Martin of Farmerville, LA; Samuel Thomas Martin and Grace Olivia Martin of Owasso, OK; and one great granddaughter, Harriet Louise Martin of Memphis, TN.
She is also survived by her twin with whom she recently celebrated a joyful 80th birthday, Marleen Marie Brister Gough of Clinton, MS; her sister, Margaret Louise Brister Allen (husband, Kenneth) of Berea, KY; six nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Grace Hospice for the loving care Kathleen received. Kathleen will be buried at Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, LA, next to her grandparents.
The family will hold a private graveside service.
Memorial donations may be made to Porta Caeli House, 2440 N Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74115, https://portacaeli.org/support-our-work/donate/.
