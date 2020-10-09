Kathleen Hooe Voltz
Alexandria
for updated information regarding service time and date.
Kathleen Hooe Voltz, 90, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her family.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gus Voltz, Jr. and her parents, John Gwynne Page Hooe and Kathleen Hayne Hooe.
Kathleen was born on April 13, 1930, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Bolton High School and of LSU. Kathleen will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church all her life. Kathleen will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her five children, Rev. Gus "Dutch" Voltz, III; Mary Kathleen "Lane" Voltz Barry; John Hooe Voltz (Laura); Anne Voltz Fossier (Paul), and Christopher Nolan Voltz; four grandchildren, Katherine Fossier Torres (Dr. Patrick Torres), Dr. Paul Bradley Fossier (Emily), Dr. John "Johnny" Voltz, Jr. (Shelly), and Martha Anne Voltz; along with eleven great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Dr. Paul Bradley Fossier, Dr. Patrick Torres, John Voltz, Chris Voltz, Paul Fossier, Jeff Foltz, Johnny O'Shee, and Scott Ware. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Voltz, Hayne O'Shee, and Chris Hayne.
Charitable donations in Kathleen's memory can be sent to the Gus Voltz Jr. Seminary Burse, 4400 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303, or a charity of your choice
.
