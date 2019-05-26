|
Kathryn " LYNN " Rogers Taylor
6/23/63 - 5/26/18
As the days fade away, and today marks one year, your place in my heart remains steadfast. I'll never get the answers to the questions I seek, but I know it was a part of God's major plan. You are with me everyday. Your courageous battle before leaving is my true inspiration. I know you brighten the heavens with your radiant smile and the angels are so lucky to have you. Your life goes on everyday in my heart. You are sadly missed by so many that loved you for your kindness, huge heart, and beautiful personality. I look forward to the day we meet again. 28 years are miniscule compared to the eternity we will spend together. I'll never move on but I'll move forward with your precious memory in my heart. Don't give up on me-I'll meet you when my chores are through.
Your true love and soulmate forever, Rickey
Published in The Town Talk on May 26, 2019