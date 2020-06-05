Katie Ruth Sowell Smith
Woodworth - Private graveside services were held for Katie Ruth Sowell Smith on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, with Dr. B. David Brooks officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Katie Ruth Sowell Smith was born on July 4, 1933 in Crowville, Louisiana and died peacefully in her home on May 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years and love of her life, Tommy Smith, her parents, Sidney Guy and Willie Irene Sowell, her two brothers, Billy Sowell and Harvey Sowell, and her college roommate and best friends, Carolyn and William McGraw.
Katie is survived by her brother J. Walter Sowell and nieces and nephews, Joseph Walter (Joey), Jason Guy, Susanna Marie, and Amanda Jane. Katie is also survived by members of the McGraw family who fondly called her "Aunt Katie": Susan McGraw Wimmert and husband, Dennis, Lucy McGraw Karam and husband Joseph, and Reba McGraw Crenshaw and husband Buzzy. Grandchildren: Katie Lauve-Moon and husband Timothy, Kevin Ross Wimmert, Lewis McGraw Lauve and wife Morgan, Courtney Marie Wimmert, William Robertson Karam, William Ryan McGovern Lauve, David Vercher, Caroline Rose Karam, and Beau Crenshaw, Mary Margaret Karam, Daniel Marx Crenshaw, and Elizabeth Ann Crenshaw. Great-grandchildren: Lewis McGraw, Avery Kate, William James, and Georgia Ray Lauve.
Katie was a brilliant and beloved leader in education and active member of her community. She graduated from Louisiana College with a degree in education in 1954 and later received her Masters in Education from Northwestern University. Katie was an active and devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church for 48 years and regularly contributed to Alexandria Junior League and the Zeta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. She received her first teaching position at Pineville Elementary in 1954, which she taught at three elementary schools in Rapides Parish, served as Assistant Principal at Cherokee Elementary, Title I Supervisor at Martin Park Elementary, principal at South Alexandria Sixth Grade Center, and held the position of Head Mistress at Country Day School until her retirement in 1998.
Whether Katie was leading a Sunday School class, engaging students in a classroom, or spending time with her family and friends on the party barge on Toledo Bend Lake, she brought light, laughter, love, and fun to every situation. She offered so much warmth and encouragement to so many; to know her was to feel loved by her.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 5011 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA, 71303.
To extend online condolences to the Smith family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Woodworth - Private graveside services were held for Katie Ruth Sowell Smith on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, with Dr. B. David Brooks officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Katie Ruth Sowell Smith was born on July 4, 1933 in Crowville, Louisiana and died peacefully in her home on May 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years and love of her life, Tommy Smith, her parents, Sidney Guy and Willie Irene Sowell, her two brothers, Billy Sowell and Harvey Sowell, and her college roommate and best friends, Carolyn and William McGraw.
Katie is survived by her brother J. Walter Sowell and nieces and nephews, Joseph Walter (Joey), Jason Guy, Susanna Marie, and Amanda Jane. Katie is also survived by members of the McGraw family who fondly called her "Aunt Katie": Susan McGraw Wimmert and husband, Dennis, Lucy McGraw Karam and husband Joseph, and Reba McGraw Crenshaw and husband Buzzy. Grandchildren: Katie Lauve-Moon and husband Timothy, Kevin Ross Wimmert, Lewis McGraw Lauve and wife Morgan, Courtney Marie Wimmert, William Robertson Karam, William Ryan McGovern Lauve, David Vercher, Caroline Rose Karam, and Beau Crenshaw, Mary Margaret Karam, Daniel Marx Crenshaw, and Elizabeth Ann Crenshaw. Great-grandchildren: Lewis McGraw, Avery Kate, William James, and Georgia Ray Lauve.
Katie was a brilliant and beloved leader in education and active member of her community. She graduated from Louisiana College with a degree in education in 1954 and later received her Masters in Education from Northwestern University. Katie was an active and devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church for 48 years and regularly contributed to Alexandria Junior League and the Zeta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. She received her first teaching position at Pineville Elementary in 1954, which she taught at three elementary schools in Rapides Parish, served as Assistant Principal at Cherokee Elementary, Title I Supervisor at Martin Park Elementary, principal at South Alexandria Sixth Grade Center, and held the position of Head Mistress at Country Day School until her retirement in 1998.
Whether Katie was leading a Sunday School class, engaging students in a classroom, or spending time with her family and friends on the party barge on Toledo Bend Lake, she brought light, laughter, love, and fun to every situation. She offered so much warmth and encouragement to so many; to know her was to feel loved by her.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 5011 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA, 71303.
To extend online condolences to the Smith family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.