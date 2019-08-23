|
In Loving Memory Of
Kelby Dewayne Magallon
November 25, 1992 - August 23, 2016
The moment that you left me, my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you.
I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.
Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday: but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same
We Love & Miss You,
Mom, Dad, Daughter, Family & Friends
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 23, 2019