Kenneth Joseph Bonnette
Ball - Funeral services for Kenneth Joseph Bonnette will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Dr. Philip Robertson officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery, Moncla.
The family requests that visitation be observed Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Bonnette, 60, of Ball passed from this life, Monday, November 25, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Kenneth was a very dedicated family man who loved to spend time with his family playing board games, decorating Christmas Cookies, and knocking eggs with his children. He loved to watch the LSU Tigers football games, New Orleans Saints and most of all NASCAR, even though his favorite driver wasn't there to race anymore, Dale Earnhardt. Those who worked for him and with him knew that he demanded perfection, mainly from himself. He would never leave a mobile home until he made sure the customer was completely satisfied. He has worked tirelessly since he was 12 years old when he went to work with his brother Wade
digging water wells, then he went on to work at Dominiques Cow Palace in Marksville, in 1976 he joined the US Army National Guard where he was a Sergeant with Co B 527th Engineering Battalion. He later managed Red River Farm Supply in Effie. In October 1980 he moved to the Monroe Highway in Ball and started Bonnette's Mobile Home Transportation & Service, moving
countless mobile homes for individuals and business across the state for 39 years. In 1985 he took over control of All American Mobile Movers, Inc., where he had 36 leased drivers, the largest mobile home moving company in the state of Louisiana at that time. In 1998 he opened Just Racin', Inc where he sold NASCAR merchandise and he was happy to be able to bring 2 of Dale
Earnhardt's actual race cars to the store for his customers. He made many friends throughout the state while moving mobile homes and he never met a
stranger. But most of all, he loved his family and was overjoyed that he became a father again at the age of 45 and a grandfather to Leila who he loved to play with every time he had the chance. Those who knew him, knew he had a giving and gracious heart helping those in need whenever he had a chance. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends but we do rest assured that he is rejoicing in the arms of Jesus and we will see him again.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Nettie Barbin Bonnette; brother, Wade Bonnette.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 40 years, Carolyn DeSoto Bonnette; son, Joshua Brandon Bonnette; daughters, Aimée Leila Difulco (Brian) and Beulah Belle Bonnette; brother, Ronald Bonnette; sisters, Sylvia Saucier and Noemi Blanchard; granddaughter, Leila McKinley Difulco; other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Bonnette, Brian Difulco, Brian Dallas DeSoto, Medford Brouillette, Bryan "Lug Nut" White, and Terry Mathews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Raffo and Dillon Knapp.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019