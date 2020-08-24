Kenneth Moran, Sr.



Alexandria - Mr. Kenneth Moran, Sr, 78, of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away, Saturday, August 22, 2020. Private Services are scheduled for a later date. Mr. Moran is survived by 4 sons, Kenneth Moran, Jr., Richard Moran, Timothy Moran and Brandon Moran; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, James Moran. Mr. Moran is a distinguished alumni of Northwestern's Long Purple Line. He served as an officer in the US Army. He was a local businessman who made life-long friendships in the Alexandria Community. Donations can be made to the Manna House 318-445-9053. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store