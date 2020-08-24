1/1
Kenneth Moran Sr.
1941 - 2020
Kenneth Moran, Sr.

Alexandria - Mr. Kenneth Moran, Sr, 78, of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away, Saturday, August 22, 2020. Private Services are scheduled for a later date. Mr. Moran is survived by 4 sons, Kenneth Moran, Jr., Richard Moran, Timothy Moran and Brandon Moran; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, James Moran. Mr. Moran is a distinguished alumni of Northwestern's Long Purple Line. He served as an officer in the US Army. He was a local businessman who made life-long friendships in the Alexandria Community. Donations can be made to the Manna House 318-445-9053. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.




Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
