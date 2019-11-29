|
|
Kevin J. "Mohawk" Cumella
Pollock - A memorial service celebrating the life of Kevin Jude Cumella will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Gallagher Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Luke White officiating. A gathering of family and friends will precede the service beginning at 4:00 p.m at Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, La..
Kevin "Mohawk" Cumella, age 58, was a native of Alexandria and resident of Pollock; he passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 after a brief illness. Kevin was a graduate of Bolton High School and later attended McNeese State University in lake Charles. Mr. Cumella was an exceptional home builder throughout Central Louisiana for several years operating Mohawk construction company. Mr. Cumella loved his family, hunting, fishing and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Howell Morgan and his brothers, Patrick Phillip Morgan, Michael Morgan and Robert Morgan.
Mr. Cumella is survived by his son, David Abshire; one daughter, Lanna Barton; his mother, JoAnn Cumella; a sister, Kelly Miller and his grandchildren Michaela and Emma.
To extend online condolences to the Cumella family please visit www.galllagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019