KIM D. JONES

Went to Heaven January 30, 2013

Safely Home

I am home in Heaven, dear ones;

Oh, so happy and so bright! There is perfect joy and beauty in this everlasting light.

All the pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, safely home in Heaven at last.

Did you wonder I so calmly trod the valley of the shade? Oh! but Jesus' love illumined every dark and fearful glade.

And He came Himself to meet me in that way so hard to tread; and with Jesus' arm to lean on, could I have one doubt of dread?

Then you must not grieve so sorely, for I love you dearly still. Try to look beyond earth's shadows, pray to trust our Father's will.

There is work still waiting for you, so you must not idly stand. Do it now, while life remaineth You shall rest in Jesus' land.

When that work is all completed, he will gently call you Home. Oh, the rapture of that meeting; Oh, the joy to see you come!



Sadly missed by His wife - Kimberley
Published in The Town Talk on Jan. 29, 2020
