|
|
Lacey Claire Lee
Clinton, MS - Lacey Claire Lee, younger daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Rory Lee, Clinton, MS, died Sat., June 22, after a nine-month battle with a rare form of cancer. She was 35 years old.
Miss Lee attended Pineville schools from the 8th-12th grades and was a 2002 honor graduate of Pineville High School. She subsequently received a degree from Mississippi College in 2006, majoring in interior design.
She worked first as a designer, then moved into retail management in New York City at lifestyle chain Anthropologie. When she returned to Mississippi, she became the general manager of Ulta Beauty in Madison, MS. Ulta is the nation's largest beauty retailer with 1200 locations.
Her Madison store was consistently among the region's top sales producers, due in large part to her management skill and ease in working with both associates and customers.
She is survived by her parents; sister Lauren Lee Ryan and brother-in-law Brant, Madison, MS; two nephews and a niece, Owen, Brynn, and Sam Ryan; maternal grandfather W. M. Stampley of Yazoo City, MS; paternal grandmother Syble Brinson Lee, Prentiss, MS; aunts, uncles, and cousins in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Visitation will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Clinton MS, Thursday, June 27, from 1:00-3:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lee Family Scholarship at Mississippi College; the Mississippi Baptist Children's Village; or CARA (Community Animal Rescue and Adoption).
Published in The Town Talk on June 26, 2019