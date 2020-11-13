1/1
Lacey Stevens Clark
Lacey Stevens Clark

Center, Texas - Graveside services for Lacey Stevens Clark will be held at11:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 with Dr. Andrew Brasher officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

The family request visitation be held at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family requests that visitation be come and go, so that all will have an opportunity to pay their respects. Social distancing and mask are required.

Mrs. Clark, 44, of Center, Texas passed from this life, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Center, Texas.

Lacey worked in healthcare as a medical lab technician and registered nurse and obtained her Bachelor's degree in nursing. She was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising animals and loved her pets.

She was preceded in death by her father, George H. Stevens.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Cody Clark; daughters, Catherine Elizabeth Lloyd, Chloe Cathleen Rachal; mother, Sylvia Aycock Lofton; brother, David Earle Hoover, II and wife, Kelly; sister, Kimberly Christian Wilson and husband Shannon Clark; host of other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials made to the Humane Society of Nacogdoches, 3211 NW Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75964 and the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W. P.O. Box 97180 Washington, DC 20090-7180

To extend on-line condolences to the Clark family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
