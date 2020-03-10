Services
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - Alexandria
614 Lee Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 442-6424
Resources
Larry "Flick" King Obituary
Larry "Flick" King

Alexandria - Larry Glenn King known as "Flick" transitioned into God's waiting arms on March 3, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Lucille Llorens King and Willie King Sr.



He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur Metoyer, Willie King, Jr. and James King. He leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Donna King of New Orleans, LA.; four brothers, Twin Harold (Sarah) King, Joseph (Carolyn) King, all of Alexandria, LA.; Walter (Hilda) King of New Orleans, LA., and Peter King of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and good friends.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Second Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1910 Harris St. Alexandria, LA 71301 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Oak Island Cemetery under the direction of Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020
