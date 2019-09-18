|
|
Laura Clark
Leesville - Funeral services for Mrs. Laura Jean Clark, 73, of Leesville, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of Leesville with Reverend Kenneth Michiels officiating. Burial will follow in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:00 A.M under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA.
Rosary will be held at 5:00 P.M. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home followed by visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Mrs. Laura Jean Clark, the first child of Mary Montana Young and William Young, was born on September 26, 1945 in New Orleans, LA and raised in Slidell, LA. She entered her eternal rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
In 1964, she married Patrick Westley Clark and began their lives as a proud military family for the next 28½ years while traveling the world. They retired in Leesville, LA and became an integral part of the local community.
Mrs. Clark earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Elementary Education, and a Specialist in K-12 Reading from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA. She also earned a Post Graduate +30 Degree in Administration and Supervision of Education with a concentration in Curriculum and Instruction. She taught in numerous schools in several states and in Germany in grades K-12. She served as Assistant Principal, Principal and retired as Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction and Textbook Administrator with Vernon Parish Schools. In addition, she taught graduate and undergraduate courses as an Adjunct Professor of Reading at Northwestern State University.
She was extremely active throughout the community as a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, serving as Unit and District President, Department of Louisiana President (twice), and the National Executive Committeewoman. She also served as a leader in National Association of University Women and was a Board Member of the Rapides Foundation. Ultimately, the most valuable contribution that she made in the community was the indelible etching that she left on all our hearts.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 52 years, Master Sergeant Patrick W. Clark, US Army, Retired. Laura leaves to cherish memories, her son, Major General Ronald P. Clark and daughter-in-law Simona Clark currently stationed in Schofield Barracks, HI; daughter, Sonya P. Clark of Superior, CO; grandson, Matthew P. Clark of Seattle, WA; granddaughters Megan P. Clark of Chula Vista, CA and Remelia P. Hubbard of Superior, CO; one brother, Rene Young (Betty) of Lacombe, LA; four sisters, Lenoria Walker of Houston, TX, Diane Turner (John) of Hamden, CT, Deloris Williams (John) of Slidell, LA and Iris Smith (Leon) of New Orleans, LA; wonderful nieces and nephews; many legionnaires, NAUW sisters and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, the Clark family requests donations to be made at https://gifts.mdanderson.org to benefit cancer research at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Clark Family on the memorial website at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 18, 2019