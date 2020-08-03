Laura Jo Duplissey Barone
St. Landry - "Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come." Proverbs 31:25
Funeral services for Laura Jo Duplissey Barone will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the St. Landry Baptist Church with Reverends Joe Jenkins and Roger Whittington officiating. Burial will follow in the Pratt Cemetery in Clearwater. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.
Mrs. Barone, age 84 of St. Landry, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Christus Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.
Mrs. Laura Joe was born and raised in Texarkana, TX. She moved to Louisiana to marry the first love of her life, Johnny Duplissey. Known to most as Miss Jo or Aunt Jo, she doted on her family and loved her Lord above all. She was an active member of the St. Landry Baptist Church and served in the Eastern Star organization for many years. Miss Jo was a fixture at Bayou Chicot High School for 29 years where she served as secretary under several principals. She loved her work, the people with whom she worked, and the thousands of children who filled the hallways and her office over the years. Everyone who knew her called her "sweet Miss Jo" who always thought of others before herself. She was famous for her cakes which she took delight in baking and giving to friends and family. She would utter genuine pearls of wisdom that she had learned as a child from her mother and father and be able to send you on your way with homespun advice. She was a woman filled with grace, dignity, compassion, and humility. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Johnny Lee Duplissey; her second love and husband Sam Barone; her parents, Ceafy and hazel Rose, and grandson, Jarred Lee Duplissey.
Survivors include her daughter, Janis Despain and her husband Kevin Despain of Clearwater; her son, Justin Duplissey and his wife Brenda Duplissey of Clearwater; three grandchildren, Jody Despain of Clearwater, Jenna Grillo and husband Nick of Poland, LA and Jacob Duplissey of Lecompte; great-grandchildren, Judson and Brady Soileau and Emily Grillo.
Friends may visit on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Landry Baptist Church.
