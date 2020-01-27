|
|
Lawrence Holts, Sr.
Bunkie - Funeral service for Lawrence Holts, Sr. will be Saturday, 10:00 am, February 1, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Junius Egby officiating. Interment in the church cemetery, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home, Bunkie.
Lawrence age 76, of Bunkie entered eternal rest on Friday, Januaruy 24, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Doris L. Holts of Bunkie; son, Lawrence Jr. and wife Adrianne of Stone Mountain, GA; sisters, Leonar Sampson and Amie Rideaux both of Bunkie; 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 8 am until time of service at the church.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020