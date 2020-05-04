|
Some men leave lasting footprints. It is as though they have walked in wet cement. They lived to make a difference. Every interaction was motivated to improve the life of others. These men wear the word legacy well.
L.C. (Lanehart Calvin) Coon left such lasting footprints.
He is survived by his wife Faye (Frazier); 2 sons, Rev. Carlton L. Coon Sr. and wife Norma of Springfield, Missouri; Rodney Coon and wife Lisa of Alexandria; 2 grandsons Rev. Lane Coon and wife Shelley of Suwannee, Georgia; and Chris Coon of Springfield, Missouri; one granddaughter - Brittany Lawrence and husband Kyle of Alexandria; five great-grandchildren: Kaden, Wyatt, and Elsie Coon; Beckett and Bennett Lawrence.
He is survived by 2 brothers: Rev. Crawford Coon and David Coon of Jena; and one sister, Jolene Newton of Ozark, Arkansas.
L.C. was preceded in death by two sisters: May Joy and Theresa Mills.
A host of friends endure. Several have called L.C. the "finest man I've ever known."
He improved life in a lasting way. L.C. was on a committee that gained grant funds establishing the Nebo-Rogers Water System. He later served as Chairman of the water system.
Two decades later he was part of a similar committee to establish the Whitehall Water System.
Elected to the Board of Directors of the Concordia Electric Co-op. He was later elected as President of the Co-op and served for eight years.
In 71 years of participation in the Pentecostal church L.C. served as Youth Director, Church Secretary-Treasurer, Trustee, Deacon, Sunday School Director, Sunday School Teacher. A key participant in building church facilities in Jonesville and Christ Temple in Jena.
Mr. Coon was employed by H.L. Hunt Petroleum for 30 years. As an entrepreneur he and Faye owned, L.C.'s Grocery, Coon's Oil-Field Service, A-1 Self-Storage, and Secure Self Storage.
He was a loving husband to Faye for 67 years. Such men are rare and always missed.
Published in The Town Talk from May 4 to May 6, 2020