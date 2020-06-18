Leatrice Ellis Hogan



A mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Leatrice Ellis Hogan, affectionally known as "Mame" was born on January 2 to the union of James C. Ellis and Alberta Dillon Ellis in Morville, LA. She attended Greater St. Lawrence Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized by the late Rev. Dr. David D. Smith. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Baton Rouge Health Care Center.



Leatrice received her formal education from Vidalia High School and graduated from Peabody High School. She received a Bachelor's of Science in Education from Southern University A & M College in Baton Rouge, LA. as well as a Master of Education plus 30 hours from Northwestern State University. She continued her educational goals beyond her Master's degree by attending Louisiana State University, Grambling State University, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Miami University of Ohio, and University of Kentucky in Lexington Kentucky. She was a founding member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Chapter in Alexandria, LA and a member of the Just Us Girls Social and Civic Club.



Upon completing her education, Leatrice returned to Alexandria where she began her career as an educator in the Rapides Parish School District. She taught for over 33 years. In 1990 she relocated to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System where she continued teaching until the unfortunate onset of her illness. Leatrice was very passionate about her students, her philosophy was "meeting the needs of each individual student." Her love for educating children made her day.



Leatrice not only enjoyed working with children, she had a passion for working with the Central Louisiana community. She was an Elections Commissioner in charge for many years in Rapides Parish, she was the first black cashier at Sears and Roebuck department store in Alexandria, and she was a crew leader for the Census Bureau in Alexandria.



"Mame" leaves to cherish her memory, two loving and devoted daughters, whom she called "her girls"; Atty. Marilyn Ozell Marshall of Chicago, IL and Eddriene L. Hogan-Sylvester (Melvin) of Baton Rouge, LA; son-in-law: Claudis Jones; seven grandchildren: Coslyn Monique K. Price (Michael), Timothy D. Kennedy (Renee), Verricha Jones-Stewart, Claudis Sherroid Jones, Kwanza C. Lewis, London Spencer Douglas Sylvester and Gabrielle Latrice Sylvester; twelve great grandchildren; and numerous great-great grandchildren; a sister: Rosa L. Boykins, and an "unbreakable bond" with her brother: Eddie "Man" Carter (Rhonda) both of Alexandria, LA; sister-in-law: Raye Muriel Hogan, of Houston, TX; one paternal aunt: Ludy Smith of Berkeley, CA; and nephews and nieces, who will miss her dearly: Terry L. Carter (Debra), Jerry L Carter (Deborah) both of Alexandria; Darwin Hogan (Cliftonette) and Ivory Hogan, Sr., and niece, Cynthia Hogan Fisher (Reginald) of Houston, TX; special friends: Emma Sylvester, Joyce Gistorb and Gladys Frank; along with a host of other cousins, relatives, and friends.



Leatrice will be welcomed into Heaven by her parents, grandparents, her late husband, Edward S. Hogan and her three daughters, Linda K. Jones, Wanda G. Lewis and Arnether Enett Hogan, and brother-in-law, Gilbert Hogan.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private ceremony celebrating Leatrice E. Hogan will be held at Progressive Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am; Interment at Roadview Cemetery, Taylor Hill, LA. (Face masks are required to enter the building.)









