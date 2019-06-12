Services
Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437)
Covington, LA 70435
(985) 893-2235
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Christian Challenge Worship Center
Pineville, LA
Covington - Leisha Renee Shipes died on May 6, 2019 in her home in Covington, LA after a lengthy illness. She was born November 17, 1978 in Alexandria, LA to Catherine Augustine and Elton Augustine. She graduated from Aiken Optional School and had the highest GPA in the school and received a college scholarship. She graduated from Northwestern State University with a B.S. Degree in Biology and a minor in Natural Sciences.

She worked for many years for the Town Talk delivering papers. She also worked several years for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Pollock, serving as a secretary to the warden and as a Human Resources Specialist. At the time of her death she was a specialist with the Food and Drug Administration.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Connor Shipes of Covington, LA; fiancé, Stephen Dixon, of Covington, LA; parents, Catherine and Elton Augustine of Marksville, LA; granddaughter, Avallon Myers of Ball, LA; sister, Lydia Shipes of Elizabeth, LA; and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephew, family and friends.

Leisha was preceded in death by her daughter, Hailey Shipes and her maternal grandparents, Bobby Joe and Odette Ferrier.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at Christian Challenge Worship Center, Pineville, LA on June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Martin presiding.
Published in The Town Talk on June 12, 2019
