Leland Clayton Price
Leland Clayton Price

Alexandria - A Memorial service for Mr. Leland "Lee" C. Price will be held on August 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Wilda Baptist Baptist Church, Boyce, LA, with Reverend Joey Rudisill officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory, Ball, Louisiana.

Leland "Lee" C. Price went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020.

Mr. Price served his country in United States Air Force from 1959-1980 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was born in Battleboro, NC on August 31, 1941. He loved talking about airplanes, his service life, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James, and Nora Price; brothers and sisters, JT Price, Audrey Harrison, Lucy Leister, Theodore Price, Helen Raper and Mayward Price.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy; three daughters, Becky Brady (Billy) of Pineville, Melissa Looney (David) of Pineville and Jennifer Drewett (Shawn) of Boyce; two sisters, Gayle Moye of Roanoke Rapids, NC and Cynne Fisher of Rocky Mount, NC; one brother, Clinton Price of Florence, SC; nine grandchildren, Brad Looney, Samantha Baum, Courtney Garland, Erin Dauzart, Connor Looney, Samuel Drewett, Molly Drewett, Katherine Drewett and Charlotte Drewett; ten great-grandchildren.

The family request donations to be made in his memory to St. Jude's Hospital.

Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Price family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 2020.
