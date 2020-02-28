Services
Magnolia Funeral Home
1604 Magnolia St
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 487-1197
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
First Union Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Spirits Food & Friends
Leo (Modee) Cole Jr.

Leo (Modee) Cole Jr. Obituary
Leo (Modee) Cole, Jr.

Alexandria - Stop the music and hold the phones, the beloved Leo (Modee) Cole, Jr. (64) is gone. He suffered complications from a stroke and was offered a deal he couldn't refuse on February 15, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

Leo was a gifted musician and talented artist and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

His legacy is survived by his wife and best friend of 44 years, Rita, and his children, Christine (Jeff) and Jason (Rochelle), by his mother, Celestine and by his brothers and sisters: Reginald, Rodney (La'Trenda), Carlton, Marvin, Regina (Edward), Mary Ellen (William), Cynthia, and Michelle. Leo will also be forever remembered by his 5 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and friends in the community. He is preceded in death by his father, Leo Cole, Sr.

A Memorial will be held at First Union Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 PM. For his music family and anyone else wishing to celebrate his life/love of music, which we know there are many, a remembrance will be held on March 14, 2020, 7-10 PM, at Spirits Food & Friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
