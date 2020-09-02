1/1
Leona Baines
Leona Baines

Colfax - Mrs. Leona Gray Baines,90, passed away August 26, 2020. A limited occupancy Service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11am at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4p-5pm and Saturday from 9am until start of service. Interment will be at Ravencamp Cemetery in Colfax, La.

Mrs. Baines is survived by daughters, Linda(Rev. Daryl) Freeman of Alexandria and Karen Hamilton of Pineville; one sister, Ida Mae Harrell; one brother, Fred Gray, 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Signature services by Winnfield Funeral Home (318)445-5002.






Published in The Town Talk from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
