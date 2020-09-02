Leona Baines

Leona BainesColfax - Mrs. Leona Gray Baines,90, passed away August 26, 2020. A limited occupancy Service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11am at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4p-5pm and Saturday from 9am until start of service. Interment will be at Ravencamp Cemetery in Colfax, La.Mrs. Baines is survived by daughters, Linda(Rev. Daryl) Freeman of Alexandria and Karen Hamilton of Pineville; one sister, Ida Mae Harrell; one brother, Fred Gray, 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Signature services by Winnfield Funeral Home (318)445-5002.