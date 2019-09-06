Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Family Church
312 Hunter Street
Pineville, LA
Leona Marie Gordon Foster Obituary
Leona Marie Gordon Foster

Pineville - Services for Leona Marie Gordon Foster, 79, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Zion Hill Family Church,

312 Hunter Street of Pineville, LA with the Rev. Charles Simon Officiating. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery, 315 Mason Street, Pineville, LA. under the direction of Boyce Community Funeral Home.

Mrs. Leona M. Gordon Foster of Pineville, Louisiana passed away at 11 pm on August 28, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Foster was retired from the Rapides Parish School Board. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Henry James Gordon and Marie Kingsberry Gordon; sisters, Priscilla Bonham and Shirley Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence E. Foster; daughters, Maria Mills, Varalyn Mills and Corits McNulty; sons, Kerwin Mills and Orlin Mills; brothers, George Gordon, Albert Gordon, Ronald Gordon and Robert Gordon; Sisters, Margaret Monette, Alice Coleman, Gilda Gordon, Azelia Scott, Theresa Whitley ; Grandchildren, Benyel McNulty, Airelle M. Johnson, Lawrence Mills and Baile' Mills.

Public view will begin at 9 am until the time of service.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 6, 2019
Remember
