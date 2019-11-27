|
Leonard Milton Frost, Jr.
Pineville - Services for Master Sergeant (Ret.) Leonard Milton Frost Jr. will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the chapel of First Baptist Church in Pineville, LA with Dr. Stewart Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5PM until 8PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 and will resume at the church at 12 Noon, Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Milton Frost, 93, of Pineville, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Milton is preceded in death by his wife, Jewell M. Frost and his parents, Leonard M. Frost, Sr. and Lillie B. Simmons Frost; his son, Stewart Frost; and by his sister Alma Keyes.
Milton is a long time Louisiana resident, born in Kurthwood, LA, and spending much of his early years in Western Louisiana. In 1944, Milton entered service in the United States Army and is a retired veteran, having served 22 years on active duty. He first enlisted during World War II and later served in the 9th Infantry Division during combat operations in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 where he earned the Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross in recognition valorous conduct while in combat with the enemy. He also spent six years stationed in Europe at the height of the cold war in both France and Germany where he earned a reputation of dependability and discipline. His military awards include The Bronze Star (2OLC), Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation.
Upon retiring from active duty, Milton settled in Pineville, LA where he lived until his death. During his life, he had many passions, notably, his love of his family, Bill Monroe and Blue Grass Music, Traveling, and making dozens of trips to Nashville and various other venues to enjoy music.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Joan Weaver; his daughter-in-law, Sherri Frost; his three grandchildren, Shannon Gibson, Patrick Weaver, and his wife, Abbie, and Matthew Frost; one great-granddaughter, Emilia Weaver; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice, especially, Dallas Floyd and Loretta Hurts, for their superior care and support; and his sitter, Gloria Woods.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019