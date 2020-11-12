1/1
Lester Hilton Jr.
Lester Hilton, Jr

Alexandria - Lester Hilton, Jr., 87, of Alexandria, Louisiana went to be with the Lord on Monday,

November 9, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family.

Lester was born to the parents of the late Etta Mae Jackson Batiste and the late

Lester Hilton, Sr. in Alexandria, Louisiana. He entered their lives on June 20, 1933.

On December 26, 1959, he married the late Audrey Nell Ashner Hilton.

Lester began his formal education at Peabody High School and graduated from Grambling State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He furthered his education by pursuing a Master's degree in Administration and Supervision from Southern University, and an additionally 30 graduate hours from Northwestern State University. He served in the United States Army in the 1950's and fought in the Korean War. He retired from the Rapides Parish School System as a Principal at Mary Golf Elementary with 29 years of service.

He leaves to cherish loving and everlasting memories: his children, Eleanor Hilton Stewart (Barry) and Twana Hilton-Pitre (Esrom), all of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Damien Stewart (Victoria) Erwinville, LA; Cory Stewart, Lafayette, LA; Roman Pitre, Ivy Pitre and Jaydan Pitre, God granddaughter, Meredith Williams, all of Baton Rouge; great grandchild, Darren Stewart, Erwinville, LA., brother, Henry Washington, Las Vegas, NV and Ardis Williams (Rebecca), Marrero, LA.; sister-in law, Joan A. Lee, Alexandria, LA., and a host of other relatives.

Lester Hilton, Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Etta Mae Batiste and Lester Hilton, Sr; wife, Audrey Nell Hilton; granddaughter, Jada Yvette Pitre; brothers, Robert Hilton and Clinton Batiste.

A service celebrating his Life & Legacy will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Newman United Methodist Church, 5700 Oran Drive, Alexandria, LA 71302.

Public viewing will begin at 9:00 A.M., Kappa Alpha Psi tribute at 9:30 A.M. and funeral beginning at 10:00 A.M. Funeral service will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery.








Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
