Lester Joseph Wilson
Center Point - Services for Lester Joseph Wilson will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Jeffus officiating. Interment will follow in Slay/Holloway Methodist Cemetery, Hickory Grove.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.
Lester Joseph Wilson, age 95 of Center Point, passed away on December 14, 2019, at Oak Haven Community Care Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Levi and Rena Ferry Wilson; his wife of 62 years, Doris Maxine Barron Wilson; one sister, Mildred Klock; one brother, George M. Wilson; and 2 grandchildren, Lashoma Jeffus Clayton and Shellie Ducote Reeves.
Mr. Wilson was in the United States Air Force, serving during WWII in the European Conflict where he was a POW and was MIA. He retired after 30 years of service with the military. Mr. Wilson was an avid fisherman and loved to squirrel hunt. He was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Janet Wilson Farmer and her husband Calvin of Elmer, and Linda Jean Wilson Dauzat and her husband Mack of Deville; two grandchildren, Christopher Jeffus and Hayley Jeffus Rocha and her husband Jorge; six great grandchildren, Camille, Cameron, Caine, Carson, Lauran and Andrew; and one great-great grandson to be born in April.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the loving staff at Oak Haven Community Care Center for their care and compassion given during Mr. Wilson's stay.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019