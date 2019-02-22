|
Lillian Carol Pleasant
Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Lillian Carol Pleasant will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Pastor Roger Green officiating. Burial following immediately after services at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 2916 Los Angeles Street Alexandria, Louisiana 71302.
The family request that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Lillian, 68, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Lillian Carol Pleasant was a long-time employee of Rapides Regional Medical Center for over 30 years and long-standing member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Otha Pleasant and Eula Mae White and one sister Georgia Ruth Jones.
She is survived by her daughter Ellenor Pleasant, three grandchildren Dangelo Quinones, Douglas and Eula Francisco. Lillian is also survived by Sharon Gross (sister) of San Diego, California, Nebraska Caldwell (sister), James Pleasant Sr. (brother) both of Kansas City, Missouri and Reginald Pleasant (brother) of Alexandria, Louisiana. Lillian will leave a whole host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Lillian was loved immensely and will be missed by numerous friends and family.
To extend online condolences to the Pleasant family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 22, 2019