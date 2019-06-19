|
|
Lillie Marie Odom
Oakdael - Funeral services for Lillie Marie Odom will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Gospel Baptist Church with Brother Wayne Dunn and Brother Dale Poe officiating. Committal service will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Marie, 77, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 14, 2019 in her residence with her family by her side. She was born January 30, 1942 in Natchitoches to the union of Carson William Lofton and Lucille Washer Lofton. Before retiring, she worked construction as a millwright.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Lucille Lofton; her husband, Rudolph Odom; one daughter, Cynthia Odom; one brother, Rex Lofton; and one sister, JoAnn Abraham.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are: two sons, Hank Odom of Glenmora and Gary Odom of Noble; two daughters, Donna Odom of Zwolle and Carla Spann of Glenmora; one brother, David (Beth) Lofton of Converse; three grandchildren, Bobbie Pearson, Bradley Crnkovic and Rashunda Blea; seventeen great grandchildren; her special friend, Gerald Dewayne Jones of Glenmora; seven step-great grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Alexander Malone, Jr., Sampson Lee Doyle, Robert Wayne Gillespie, Clarence Ray Laird, Roy Russell, Jr. and Troy Wayne Russell.
Visitation will be held at Gospel Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the church.
Published in The Town Talk on June 19, 2019