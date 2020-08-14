Linda Ann Shaw
Alexandria - Graveside services for Linda Ann Shaw will be held at 11:15 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Alexandria Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Ross Ford officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother Linda McKenzie Bradas, father John L. Bradas Sr and his late wife Jean Bradas; one sister, Beulah Downing; and sister-in-law, Juanita Bradas.
Linda was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on September 6, 1941, and was a 1959 graduate of Bolton High School. Linda met her husband, Richard, while he was stationed here in Alexandria. Together with their children, Linda and Richard traveled the world while in the military, made life-long friendships and had special memories of time spent in Germany. After Richard's retirement, they made their home in Alexandria where Linda worked as a case worker for the State of Louisiana in the Medicaid Office. Linda retired after 20 plus years of service. She was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Electa #10 in Alexandria where she served as secretary and worthy matron. She was Gran Adha and served as grand representative twice to Idaho and Washington. She was deeply loved by her Eastern Star sisters and brothers who will truly miss her.
Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was affectionately known as "mawmaw" to her grandchildren and "squirt" to her brother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory includes her husband of almost 60 years, Richard Shaw; four children, Harold Joseph Shaw, John David Shaw, Robert Paul Shaw, and Kathy Shaw Parker (John). Linda is also survived by eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be John Parker III, Justin Eubanks, Zachary Perry, Michael Bradas, Jeffery Bradas, and Robert Shaw.
The Shaw family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Buck and the MICU nursing staff at Rapides Regional Medical Center for the care they showed Linda.
Charitable donations in Linda's memory can be made to the following: Shriners Hospital for Children
, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Service Dogs: Donations can be made at www.assistancedogsinternational.org
