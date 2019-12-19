|
|
Linda Fontenot
Alexandria, LA - Linda Fontenot was born in Pineville, La to the late Rose Mae and Wesley Fontenot on January 12, 1953. She was raised in Chaneyville, La and resided in Dallas, TX until she departed this life on December 15, 2019.
She was well-known for her love and kindness she shared with everyone. Linda leaves her 4 children: Yalonda Wright, Darren King, Marvin Pride, and Franteisha Fontenot along with a host of additional family and friends to cherish her memories.
Services will be held at 12:00p.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2019 at Labonan Missionary Baptist Church, 1205 Weems St, Lecompte, LA.
Visitation will be from 10 am and services begin immediately following at Noon.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019