Linda Joyce Williamson Baird Daniel
Woodworth - A memorial service celebrating the life of Linda Joyce Williamson Baird Daniel will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Philadelphia Baptist Church, Alexandria, with Reverend Clay Fuqua officiating, assisted by Reverends Carl Gulde and Kirk Jones. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until service time. Services are under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Mrs. Daniel, 68, of Woodworth, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
She was member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, Alexandria. For the last 8 years Linda enjoyed being the wife of the Baptist Director of Missions. She loved spending time with family and friends and traveling, especially to Maui Hawaii. During her professional career she worked as a Financial Banker, most recently with Red River Bank, retiring after many years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles M. Williamson and her first husband, Danny Baird.
Linda is survived by her husband, Reverend Robert Daniel; son, Brian Thomas Daniel and wife, Jessica; daughter, Wendy Daniel Jones and husband, Kirk; grandchildren, Daniel, Melanie, Kara and Meredith; mother, Donna Johnson Williamson; sisters, Jacki Williamson Jobe and Kari Williamson Wilkins and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 29, 2019