Linda Maria Primeaux, age 52, of Tioga, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in her home on Gilly Williams Road in Tioga.
Funeral services for Linda will be held in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Father Rick Gremillion as celebrant. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.
Linda was born on August 24, 1967 to Richard Mark Primeaux and Ruby Nell Shuff Primeaux. Linda was blessed with two beautiful sons; Garrett Lucius and Tyler Leggett.
Linda loved spending time with her family, being outdoors, building fires, watching sports, and was an avid LSU fan. She spent time working for her family's construction business, Acadian Construction Company. Linda was an incredible, sweet friend who would help anyone in need however she could. She was fun-loving and always knew how to have a good time and make the people around her happy.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Ruby Nell Shuff Primeaux, and her "little" brother, Stephen "Steve" Primeaux.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Garrett Coleman Lucius and Tyler Keith Leggett; father, Richard Mark Primeaux; siblings, Richard Mark Primeaux II, Pamela Ann Primeaux, Michael Wayne Primeaux, and Paul Blake Primeaux; as well as many nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020