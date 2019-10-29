|
|
Linda Sue Baker Welch
Prospect - Funeral services for Linda Sue Baker Welch will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Dr. Stewart Holloway officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ruby.
The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, November 1, 2019, at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from Noon until time of service.
Mrs. Welch, 76, of Prospect, passed from this life, Monday, October 28, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
She was a native of Pineville. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Pineville. She attended Pineville High School, received her Bachelor's Degree from Louisiana College and then pursued her Master's Degree at Louisiana State University. She worked as a teacher for the Rapides Parish School Board where she retired after 30 years of service. Linda was an avid reader, she loved to garden and travel. She loved her grandchildren and there was nothing that she would not do for them. She was loved by all that knew her and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death parents, Carney Lawrence and Lucille Folse Baker; sister, Sandra Fowler.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 55 years, Winston Welch; daughters, Sharlene Lawson (Wayne), Kayla Patrick (Randy); grandchildren, Andrew Lawson (Lauren), Glenn Patrick, Avery Renfrow (Myles) and Sydney Ellen Patrick; great-grandchild, Maddox Renfrow.
To extend online condolences to the Welch family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019