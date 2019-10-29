|
Lisa Campbell Smallwood
Deville - Mrs. Smallwood, 59, of Deville passed from this life, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence.
Memorial services for Lisa Campbell Smallwood will be held at a later date.
She was an RN for 31 years. For 21 years she worked as an RN at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, following her passion of doing everything she could to help veterans. She adored her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Campbell and Charlotte White Campbell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Claude Smallwood, Sr. ; sons, Charles Wayne Smallwood (Jennifer), Clifford Wayne Smallwood (Lunas), Cevin Wayne Smallwood (Amy), Christopher Wayne Smallwood (Mirim) and Claude Wayne Smallwood, Jr.; daughters, Anne Louise Smallwood Johnson (Peter), Jamie Louise Smallwood (David); sisters, Charlotte Hughes and Caren Meyers; grandchildren, Carson Smallwood (Sarah), Curtis Smallwood, Kalie Crown (Levi), Layne Mayfield, Katelynn Mayfield, Simon Peter Johnson, Avari Johnson, Ainsley Johnson, Gabriel Jeffrey, Cassandra Jeffrey, Caden Smallwood, Mason Smallwood, Bradford Bell and Michael MacLaren; great grandchildren, Serenity Jones, Preslee Matlock, Lexa Smallwood and two on the way.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019