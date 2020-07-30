Lod Alexander (L.A.) Hayes
Pineville - Funeral services for Lod Alexander (L.A.) Hayes Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana with Reverend Ralph Cebrynski officiating. Interment following at Forest Lawn.
L.A. Hayes, 79, of Pineville, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020 held by his loving family.
L.A. was a successful business owner in New Orleans (Smokehouse Jr. and The Pizza Shack) and Pineville (L.A. Broom and Mop). He continued supporting his family as a Branch Manager at Globe Life, United American, and Monumental Life Insurance Company from which he retired.
He found joy restoring Farmall tractors, gardening, and most of all, giving more than he received. L.A. was happiest when sharing stories over a home-cooked meal that he prepared for his loved ones. He is our favorite hello and our hardest goodbye.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Bonnie L. Hayes; brothers, Isaac Hayes Jr, Harry Hayes, and Joseph Hayes; sisters, Mary Sue Book and Pearl Day Barrick.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Iris Phelps-Hayes; daughters, Deneen Hayes of Pineville and Bonnie Haase (Mark) of Kansas; sons, Lod Hayes Jr. of Wisconsin and Aaron Hayes of Colorado; brothers, Johnny and Earl Hayes of Pineville; grandchildren, Victoria Cocco (John), Andrew Haase, Joshua Haase; great-grandchildren, Lesley Haase and Levi Cocco; and his cherished nieces and nephews.
