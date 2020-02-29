|
Lois Adele (Smith) Smith
Alexandria - Lois Adele (Smith) Smith, 92, of Alexandria, LA, entered eternal rest in her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Smith was born on November 13, 1927 in Charleston, MS. She was a faithful member of the Jackson Street Church of Christ in Alexandria, LA. She graduated from Charleston High School, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., during World War II. She was within hearing distance of shots that were fired upon one of the attempted assassinations of President Harry Truman. She was once employed at a cotton office in North Little Rock, AR, before she and her family moved to Alexandria in 1974. After moving to Alexandria, she was employed at the Pineville Kraft Paper Mill, the Alexandria Mental Health Center, and at the Family Practice which included Drs. Kingsley and Purdue. Mrs. Smith and her husband were foster parents. She was a great cook, and she loved having her family in her home, whether it be for a special occasion or a drop-by meal. She supported her children in their many extracurricular and after-school activities.
Preceding her in death was her loving and devoted husband of forty-years, Charles Robert Smith, Sr., her parents, Charles Collins Smith and Lela Pinson Smith, and seven brothers, Herschell Smith, Earl Smith, Jimmy Smith, Ed Smith, Irby Smith, Harold Smith and T.J. Smith.
She was a wonderful Christian example as a Wife, Mother, Grammy, Great Grammy, Grandma and Friend. She was a loving and devoted mother to her four children: Bob Smith (Kathy), of Perris, CA, Paula Davis (Darrell) of Spanaway, WA, and Cynthia Firmin (Ronnie) and Amy Taylor, all of Alexandria. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Smith Burnett of Charleston, MS. She also was a very proud and loving Grandmother "Grammy" to eight: Adem, Carter, Clayton, Katie, Clint, Collyn, Charles and Cassidy, a Great-Grandmother to six, and an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their Love and Deep Appreciation to Kelly Berry and Erika Wilson of Heart of Hospice (Alexandria, LA) and the rest of the HOH Staff, and Mama's in-home caregivers, Daisy Clay, Thelma Washington, and Deborah Lowe. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Buck and staff, and Dr. Bassam Abi-Rached and staff, for their Loving and Compassionate care of our Mother.
Mrs. Smith's Funeral service, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Alexandria will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Monday, March 2 from 8:00 a.m. until time of the service.
A graveside service and burial with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Charleston Mississippi Cemetery, under the direction of Womble Funeral Home.Mrs. Smith's service will be officiated by Brother Larry Pasley, Minister of the Jackson Street Church of Christ, Brother Kenny Myers, Brother Melvin Caliste and Brother Pete Thomas.
Pallbearers will be her five grandsons: Carter and Clayton Davis, Charles Firmin, Adem Lapaj, and Clint Smith, and family friend, Shane Myers.
To extend on-line condolences to the Smith family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020