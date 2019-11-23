|
|
Lois Howard Gillespie
Funeral services for Lois Howard Gillespie will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Glenmora Baptist Church, Glenmora, Louisiana with Reverends Neil Treme and Richard Hebert officiating.
Visitation hours are from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. on Monday, November 25th at Glenmora Baptist Church and from 11:00 AM until time of service on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gillespie, 84 of Glenmora entered eternal rest on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria, Louisiana.
She was born in Fields, Louisiana on August 10, 1935, to Irene and Harley Howard.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Harley Howard, twin brother, Loy Howard, brother, Horace Howard and sister, Belva Jean Wicker, grandson, Kenneth Darrell "Rookie" Gillespie III.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her husband, Darrell Gillespie, one son, Kenneth "Noonie" Gillespie and wife, Zena of Glenmora, 3 daughters, Sondra Odom and husband, Greg of Glenmora, Rhonda Dousay and husband, Tim of Alexandria, Donna Rikard and husband Kevin of West Monroe, five grandchildren, Heather Odom, Greg Odom, Samantha Prestridge, Clay Rikard, Cody Rikard. Eight great-grandchildren, Sydney, Ethan, Cameron, Madeline, Bentley, Grayson, Isabella, Brooks and one on the way.
Her life's journey began in Fields, Louisiana on August 10, 1935 - the height of The Great Depression. There is a saying that "tough times make tough people". From Lois's circumstances - including being an early survivor of cancer she blossomed into a woman of strength, steadiness and confidence.
Her petite frame belied the enormity of her fighter's spirit.
Her family was the light of her life, and she let them know it until the end. While her parents thought eloping with a boy named Darrell was a terrible decision, it turned out to be one of her greatest. Every day of her 62 years of marriage, she taught us all what it meant to be a great spouse. Every morning, Darrell would tell her, "Good morning beautiful", and that love was reciprocated. She married her sweetheart. She adored him. She shared laughs and heartaches with him. She was dedicated to him.
Out of this marriage, four children were born and then six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Her children tested her patience, but she always loved them unconditionally. She always placed the needs of her family above her own. She recognized that serving others enriches the soul. Her children knew that no matter how much time had passed or how far they had traveled, her door and her heart were always open. There was always an open invitation for a cup of coffee, a cooked meal, sincere conversation, or just a shoulder to lean on.
She was a woman of great faith. A woman who had the faith to face down a fearful illness while waiting on the Lord to call her home. While we will always miss her smiling face, she now sees her savior face to face.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019