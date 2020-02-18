Resources
Lois Roberta Robinson


1930 - 2020
Glenmora - Lois Roberta Lewis Robinson was born June 5, 1930 and passed away February 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Lone Star Baptist Church in Hineston under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 p.m. Tuesday February 18th until the time of service Wednesday. The Robinson Family extends a special appreciation to the staff at Naomi Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent, caring service.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
