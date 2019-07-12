|
Lois Yvonne Vicknair
Alexandria - Funeral services for Lois Yvonne Vicknair will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Father James Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
A Christian Wake service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Vicknair, 90, of Alexandria passed from this life, Monday, July 8, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. During her working career she was secretary at Pineville Elementary for 30 years. She was a member of the Square Dance Community; the Twin City Twirlers. Mrs. Vicknair helped others by serving as a Pink Lady at Cabrini Hospital, and being a member of the School Board Secretary Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Joseph Vicknair, Sr.; son, Otis Joseph Vicknair, Jr.; parents, Charles Edward and Maybelle Anderson Carnahan; brother, Robert Edward Carnahan; sister, Barbara Lee Carnahan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Dennis Paul Vicknair and wife, Ann; daughter, Barbara Sue Hailey and husband, Richard; brother, Winston Carnahan and wife, Linda; sister, Elaine Jackson; grandchildren, Jennifer Rabalais and husband, Corey, Jessica Vicknair, and Yvonne Kathleen Tebbe and husband, Trey; great grandchildren, Carly Williford, Jessica Rabalais, Casey Rabalais and Taylor Tebbe.
Published in The Town Talk on July 12, 2019