Lonnie F. Barrington



Leesville - Lonnie F. Barrington passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Leesville, LA at the age of 87. He was born on February 8th, 1933 in Leesville, La. Lonnie went to school in Leesville, where he was active in sports such as football, boxing and wrestling. He graduated from Leesville High School in May 1952. Upon graduation, he worked for the KCS Railroad until he decided to join the Air Force in Oct 1952 and was stationed at Keesler Air Force base in Biloxi, Mississippi. Lonnie met Barbara, his wife of 66 years, in Leesville while on a weekend pass home from the Air Force in June 1953. After a 6-month long-distance courtship, they married on Dec 19, 1953. When his tour was completed, they moved back home to Leesville where Lonnie began a civil service career at Fort Polk. In 1959 when the base closed, Lonnie went to work for RCA which required them to travel quite a bit, living in California, Wyoming, Nebraska and Alaska. Deciding they were homesick and tired of the frequent moves, they returned home to Leesville and Lonnie resumed his civil service career at Fort Polk, which by that time had reopened. Lonnie had a distinguished career while at Fort Polk serving as Chief, Maintenance Division, DOL, retiring in 1989 after 30 years of service. Many lifelong friendships were established during his time at Fort Polk. Not one to sit idle, shortly after retirement Lonnie began another career with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office as a Deputy Sheriff, and eventually moved on to become their Dispatching Supervisor. Lonnie retired from the Sheriff's Office in 2012, with 25 years of service. Lonnie chose the Air Force because of his love of flying and continued to fly his private airplane many years after leaving the Air Force. Until one day when Lonnie decided to trade his airplane for a bass boat, and his new favorite hobby became fishing. Lonnie was an avid fisherman, belonging to several local fishing clubs. Lonnie was also a lifelong member of East Leesville Baptist Church, where he served as deacon in his younger years. Paster Aubrey Boswell was often a frequent fishing partner of his. Lonnie loved to work in his yard and would be frequently seen tinkering outside, tending to his lawn, shrubs or flower beds. Lonnie loved his Lord, loved his country, and his family. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, and if they were not already at his house, he would often go and pick them up! He was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always the jokester, Lonnie had a witty comment or joke ready every time you saw him. That mischievous twinkle in his eye, ready smile and famous quotes will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Lonnie is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Dan H. Addison, maternal grandmother, Mattie C. Addison, father H. Lonnie Barrington, his mother, Tera Addison Barrington, uncles Henry and Harrison Addison, aunt Byree Sloop and sister Mattie R. Crooms. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Barrington, sons Mike (Mary) Barrington and Danny (Michelle) Barrington, daughters Sandy (Dale) Richmond and Trish (Randy) Bennett, all of Leesville. Grandchildren Chris Richmond of Leesville, Chasity (Paul) Cryer of Leesville, Carly (Art) Barlow of El Paso, Texas, Lauren Barrington (Aaron Davis) of Pensacola, Florida, Trey Bennett of Leesville, and 7 great grandchildren.







A visitation for the family and friends of Mr. Barrington will be held at East Leesville Baptist Church on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held in Beech Grove Cemetery with Reverend Jason Nolde officiating under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Pallbearers will be Chris Richmond, Trey Bennett, Paul Cryer, Cole Cryer, Mike Perkins, and Ronnie Perkins.









