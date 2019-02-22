Services
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Craig Cemetery
Kolin, LA
Lottie McKneely Obituary
Lottie McKneely

Kolin - Graveside services for Lottie McKneely will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019. Burial will be in Craig Cemetery, Kolin, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

The family requests that visitation be observed Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 10:00 a.m. until shortly before time of service.

Mrs. McKneely, 67, of Kolin passed from this life, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her residence.

She was dedicated to her family, daughter and grandchildren. She was a loving and forgiving woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edman and Betty O'Riley Landry.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 33 years, Triz McKneely; daughter, Amanda Garon and husband, Dennis; siblings, Charlotte, Donna, Theresa, Michael, Allen, Bruce, Sammy, Tina and Naomi; grandchildren, Madelina Trevino, Gracie Garon, Deston Garon, Darron Garon; great grandchild, Piper Garon; uncles, Pat Landry, Lucky Landry; nephews, Charles Landry and Joey Mariano; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

To extend online condolences to the McKneely family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 22, 2019
