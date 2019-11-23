|
Louis E. Brunett
Baton Rouge - Louis E. Brunett left this earth for his eternal home in heaven on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born July 29, 1929, in Husser, Louisiana, Louis was the son of the late Epha Force and Charles Brunett.
From a young age, Louis was committed to his faith, serving as an altar boy at St. Dominic Catholic Church for 13 years. After high school, Louis served in the U.S. Army as an artillery officer in the 82nd Airborne. He honorably served our country for 35 years, 10 years active duty and 25 years in the reserves, attaining the rank of Colonel. He taught field artillery and other military skills to his comrades at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma where he was inducted into the Military Artillery OCS Hall of Fame in 1953.
In 1952, he graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Horticulture. Louis continued his education at Louisiana State University where he earned his Master's Degree in Wildlife Biology. He began his career with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as a wildlife biologist in 1957 and retired in 1988 as District Supervisor, Game Division. In 1975, Louis was awarded the Professional Conservation Award for his outstanding accomplishments and significant contributions to the management, enhancement and protection of the state's wildlife by the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. Louis demonstrated his love of wildlife by developing innovative preservation programs. He initiated a program to reintroduce and increase the black bear population in Louisiana; in Florida, he started an exchange program to revitalize wildlife populations in both states.
After his retirement, Louis became acquainted with nationally renowned publisher Theodore Cross He assisted Cross in locating and identifying birds for Cross's two publications Birds of the Sea, Shore, and Tundra and Waterbirds. He put his horticulture skills to use by gardening with his Master Gardener son, Charlie. He carried on his son's love of gardening into his late 80s.
A consummate family man, Louis served as Scout Master for Louisiana Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from 1964 to 1965 and was involved in his son's local troop. He was known as a devoted husband and a doting father and treasured time spent with both his immediate and extended families. He never missed an opportunity to focus on the people he loved and each of them has fond memories and comical stories they love to share with one another. He was a bright light to his family and friends. Truly, to know Louis Brunett was to love him.
Louis is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris Lane Brunett, and his daughter, Charlotte Anne Brunett, both of the home. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Elwood Brunett. He is survived by four of his ten siblings: brothers, Melvin, Hammond, LA; Gerald (Barbra), Loranger, LA; and Paul (Elaine) of Husser, LA; a sister Velma (Ted) VanMeter, Hammond, LA. Louis was predeceased by brothers Jack and Adrian Brunett and sisters Agnes Durbin, Audry Burton, Cordelia Thomas and Rita Hymel.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, 2701 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1220 Tioga Road, Ball, LA followed by burial with full military honors at Forest Lawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 3994 Monroe Hwy, Ball, LA.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN; Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA; The National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA; or the .
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019