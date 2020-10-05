Louis James Washington



Alexandria - Louis James Washington, 85 of Alexandria, La passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 2p-5p and continue Wednesday 11a-11:45a. A Graveside Service will be held 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria.



Please keep the Washington family lifted in prayer. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, "When you Desire the Best"



*****In lieu of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus prevention state requirements, social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.*****









