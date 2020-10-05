1/1
Louis James Washington
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis James Washington

Alexandria - Louis James Washington, 85 of Alexandria, La passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 2p-5p and continue Wednesday 11a-11:45a. A Graveside Service will be held 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria.

Please keep the Washington family lifted in prayer. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, "When you Desire the Best"

*****In lieu of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus prevention state requirements, social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.*****




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved