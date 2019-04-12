|
|
Memories
Louise Walker Butler
Sunrise - November 8, 1930 - April 12,2014 - Sunset
She was a small business owner, an insurance agent, a seamstress, a friend, a big sister, an aunt, a grandmother, a great grandmother, and most importantly, a Mother. Yes, our beloved mother,
Louise Walker Butler.
A woman of beauty, a woman of grace, a devoted woman of God determined to finish her race. Mom we honor you! Five years ago on Saturday, April 12, 2014, you departed this earth but your memory lives on within us.
We pause today, as we do every day, to collectively share our memories; beautiful memories of your smile, your laughter and your love that will forever be etched in our hearts.
Mom, we will always remember, the way we were! Gilda, Robert, Arnita, Jacqueline, Louis & Janice
******
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 12, 2019