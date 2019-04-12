Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Walker Butler

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Louise Walker Butler In Memoriam
Memories

Louise Walker Butler

Sunrise - November 8, 1930 - April 12,2014 - Sunset

She was a small business owner, an insurance agent, a seamstress, a friend, a big sister, an aunt, a grandmother, a great grandmother, and most importantly, a Mother. Yes, our beloved mother,

Louise Walker Butler.

A woman of beauty, a woman of grace, a devoted woman of God determined to finish her race. Mom we honor you! Five years ago on Saturday, April 12, 2014, you departed this earth but your memory lives on within us.

We pause today, as we do every day, to collectively share our memories; beautiful memories of your smile, your laughter and your love that will forever be etched in our hearts.



Mom, we will always remember, the way we were! Gilda, Robert, Arnita, Jacqueline, Louis & Janice

******
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.