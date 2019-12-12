|
|
Lourain "Lo" Colson LaCour
ALEXANDRIA - To God be the glory forever and ever! Amen — GALATIANS 1:5
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lourain Colson LaCour will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 801 Third Street, Colfax, Louisiana. Viewing and visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Lourain will be taken to Farenzie Cemetery in Colfax immediately following the Mass.
Lourain Colson LaCour was born January 12, 1948 in Pineville, Louisiana to Horace Colson and Patsy Woodard Colson who preceded her in death. She was a Colfax resident for 71 years and graduated from Mary E. Graham High School - Class of 1965. She was also with the Grant Parish OCS 10+ years. She served as Grant Parish Sheriff's Office Juvenile Detective 21 years and proudly served as the
Town of Colfax Alderwoman for 16+ years.
Lourain Colson LaCour Departed this life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves to share her beautiful memories her husband David J. LaCour; daughters, Angelique P. Davis (Eric), Kimberly D. Jones (Lee); Sons, Michael S. Patterson, Davis L. Ross (JoAnna), Horace D. LaCour (Angela); sister, Cynthia N. Hanger (Sam); brother, Darren W. Phillips; special niece and nephew, Sibyl LaCour and Ray Glover, Jr., 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, sisters in love, and friends.
Professional services rendered by Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors, 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301. www.millerandhillfd.com
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019