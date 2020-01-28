|
Lowell Reichardt Sr.
Anacoco - The funeral services for Reverend Doctor Lowell Keith Reichardt Sr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at Toledo Bend Bible Baptist Church, 10347 Hwy. 111 Anacoco, LA, with the Reverend Doctor Andrew Williams and the Reverend Bill Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, 774 Good Hope Road Anacoco, LA, under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation times for the family and friends of Lowell will be held at Toledo Bend Bible Baptist Church from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28th and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.
Lowell was born March 8, 1932 in Valley Junction, Iowa to Arthur A. and Iva L. Reichardt. He grew up in Flat River and Desloge, Missouri with his parents Iva and Oscar Treaster, three brothers, and two sisters. In 1949, he was converted in revival services at Fellowship Baptist Church. He graduated from Desloge High School. He then attended Missouri School of Mines and Metalurgy, studying engineering. His work for the Raymond Concrete Pile Company was interrupted by military service. From 1952-1956 he was a sergeant in the United States Signal Corps in the Army stationed in Italy. After returning to the states, while at Fort Polk, he met and married Donnis Belle Harmon on June 3, 1957. They were married for 52 years. He surrendered to the call to be a preacher in 1952. He completed his studies for the ministry at Bob Jones University (B.A.), Simmons Theological Seminary (B.D.), and the American Divinity School (Th.M. and Th.D.). His life verse was Psalm 119:63, "I am a companion of all them that fear thee, and of them that keep thy precepts." Lowell pastored in Colorado, South Carolina, and Louisiana as well as serving on various boards and committees. He also taught Bible classes in Africa, India, and at Louisiana College. Hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, reading, oil painting, photography, bee keeping, and enjoying sports as a spectator were activities he enjoyed.
Lowell was preceded in death by his wife, Donnis Harmon Reichardt; father, Arthur Reichardt; mother, Iva Treaster; stepfather, Oscar Treaster; brother, Ralph Treaster; and sister, Beverly Simpson.
He is survived by his children: son, Donn-Evans; daughter, Ingrid Leah Reichardt; son, Lowell Keith "Sonny" Reichardt Jr.; and daughter, Rebecca Paige Williams and her husband Buddy. His grandchildren are: Michael Reichardt, Keith Reichardt, Ame Reichardt, Sarah Kate Ramsey, and Andrew Williams.His great grandchildren are: Reese, Miles, Camille, Lydia, and Ella Kate Reichardt; Rhett, Ella, Charlie, and Harris Ramsey; and McKenzie, Wyatt and Maddie Williams.His two brothers are Richard Treaster and Timothy Treaster, and his one sister, Jean Osterhoudt.
Pallbearers will be Keith Reichardt, Michael Reichardt, Ben West, Jared Ramsey, Joey Shields, Richard Moore, Joey Williams, and Stacey Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lowell's memory may be made to Good Hope Cemetery Fund, 774 Good Hope Road Anacoco, LA 71403.
